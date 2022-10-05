Right of way buys for the planned Rome Cartersville Development Corridor are slated to ramp up this fall, following a final round of public hearings on the route.
“We’re anticipating 48 months (for construction) once we let the contract,” said Helen Hawkins, the Georgia Department of Transportation project manager, during one of the required environmental impact hearings in September.
Design consultant Ed Culican indicated the road could be open to traffic in 2027, although there are several more hurdles to clear before the shovels can hit the dirt.
The RCDC, as it’s being called, is the latest incarnation of the “411 connector” — a long-envisioned direct link between Rome and Interstate 75 in Bartow County. The 5.7-mile stretch of mostly new construction will also divert heavy pass-through traffic away from Cartersville and open a fresh corridor for economic development.
“It is a priority project in both counties,” said GDOT’s Todd Barker, who moderated a virtual question-and-answer session required under the National Environmental Policy Act for projects using federal money.
The agency accepted comments through Sept. 18 and is in the process of finalizing the design. Few changes, if any, are expected now, after the 411 connector route was shifted north in 2015 and years of studies and stakeholder meetings commenced.
“We didn’t design in a vacuum,” Culican said, during a two-hour session in which GDOT experts took turns explaining how they weighted each decision and refined the route as more information was gathered.
“This preferred alternative is an outcome of those discussions over the years,” Barker noted.
Plans are for a four-lane, controlled access state route with a median, along with a new diamond interchange at I-75 just north of the Anheuser Busch plant. It will start about a half-mile south of the U.S. 41/411 interchange and head northeast, tying into Old Grassdale Road for a stretch before veering north to I-75 after crossing Peeples Valley Road.
Instead of signalized intersections at the five or so existing cross streets, there will be roundabouts to maintain the traffic flow. And, at Keith Road and the 41/411 interchange, RCUTS are planned. The Reduced Conflict U-Turns take up less space, directing all traffic to the right but with a nearby option to turn back around and head left.
Hawkins said the cost estimate is now around $143 million — about $19 million for right of way; $4.3 million for utilities; $800,000 for mitigation; and $119 million for construction.
Nuts and bolts
Many of the questions to the experts dealt with the decision to use roundabouts, which are fairly new in Georgia.
Culican said he was a skeptic, too, until he looked into the statistics. They handle traffic more efficiently, he noted, but the big benefit is in safety — by cutting the number of “conflict points” where traffic flows cross and reducing the speed of vehicles.
“It reduces not only the amount of accidents... the severity of accidents is reduced as well,” he said.
The Citizens Advisory Committee — made up of representatives from Floyd and Bartow counties — did not want stop-and-start traffic on that road, Barker said. There will be a learning process, he added, “but it works great.” And they’ll be configured to accommodate trucks.
“Trucks are using some pretty narrow roads in that corridor now,” Barker said.
Air quality is expected to benefit as well, without vehicles idling at stoplights, according to Byron Pirkle, in charge of reviewing the air and noise impacts on the community. It will get a bit louder in some spots, he admitted, but not more than the 15 decibel increase that would characterize it as significant.
“No noise barriers are planned for the project,” he said.
Landscaping and sidewalks aren’t going to get much attention, either, Culican said — although there could be some trees or shrubbery in the roundabouts, as well as curb and gutter.
“GDOT has standards based on the weather, the soil ... the county involvement,” he said.
There will be some displacements and unavoidable environmental impacts along the route, but Culican said they worked with the property owners, the State Historic Preservation Office and other agencies to minimize them.
The Environmental Assessment indicates 19 residences — 4 mobile homes and 15 single-family homes — will have to go, along with three businesses. Another 75 properties will be affected by the need for right of way strips.
Three historic or archaeological sites will be impacted — some details are protected by state and federal laws, according to GDOT’s Patty McMahon — along with 5.61 acres of wetlands, 1,284 linear feet of streams and the threatened Cherokee darter in one of the streams where the rare fish live. Mitigation plans for each are spelled out in the EA document.
Targeted realignments were able to avoid or minimize the impact on threatened or endangered bats and plants along the route. Culican said they took each situation into account when considering possible routes, along with factors such as utility transmission lines, floodplains and permitting.
“They may each work geometrically, but (you have to calculate) what’s the best decision,” he said. “You’ve just kind of got to balance them all ... and see what the best solution is for the competing interests.”