The application period for the Floyd County Chief Elections clerk is still open through April 24, but Chair Melanie Conrad said they've already received 11 applications.
While interest is heartening, Conrad said she doesn't yet know how many of those applicants are qualified for the job.
The next election on the horizon will take place on Nov. 2, but will only involve two municipal elections. Interim Chief Clerk Vanessa Waddell said qualifying for those two races will take place from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20.
The municipal election will determine three of the Rome City Commission seats as well as all seven Rome school board seats.
Rome school board candidates can live anywhere within the city limits, but the City Commission candidates must live in Ward 2. That ward covers the area south of the Coosa and Etowah rivers — South Rome, East Rome and neighborhoods like Saddle Mountain and the city portion of Chulio Hills.
Both of those elections go to the top vote getters in the race. For Ward 2, it will be the three candidates with the most votes. For the the school board the winners will be determined by the seven candidates with the most votes.
The three Ward 2 seats are currently held by Commissioners Wendy Davis, Randy Quick and Jamie Doss. Davis has confirmed she is running again, but Quick and Doss still have not made a decision yet.
"I still love it," Doss, who was first elected in 1993, said. "I know I've a commissioner for a long time and that weighs into my decision."
Quick is on the end of his first term as a commissioner and Davis is finishing up her second term.
The Rome School Board seats are currently held by Faith Collins, Jill Fisher, Elania Beeman, Will Byington, Dr. Melissa Davis, Alvin Jackson and John Uldrick.
The qualifying fees will be set at 3% of the seat’s annual salary, which is $252 for the City Commission and $126 for the Board of Education.
All city residents, regardless of where they live, can vote in the election as long as they’re registered by the Oct. 4 deadline.
The next elections board meeting will take place May 11 at 12 p.m. at the Floyd County Administration Building.