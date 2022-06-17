Friday's report shows 10 people were being treated for covid at Rome’s hospitals, down one from Thursday. The latest:
♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 7 patients, down 3. Also: One patient awaiting test results.
♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 3 patients, up 2.
♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Covid testing:
The free COVID-19 test site in Floyd County at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd. in Rome will be open Monday, June 20, but test sites in Catoosa and Paulding counties will be closed.
Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Weekly report (released each Wednesday)
Four more Northwest Georgians died over the past seven days from the covid virus while another life lost was listed as “probable.”
Two Bartow residents died between June 9 and June 15 as well as a Floyd resident and another victim from Chattooga County. The probable death was from Gordon County.
Since March 2020, Northwest Georgia has lost 1,332 residents to covid and another 243 to “probable” causes involving the virus. Statewide, 31,952 virus deaths have been recorded as well as 6,408 probable deaths.
Also from Wednesday’s report from the state Department of Public Health:
♦ 165 Northwest Georgians came down with covid, compared to 195 in each of the past two weeks. Statewide, 13,854 new cases were reported, down from 14,877 a week earlier.
♦ 68 additional deaths were reported, the most since mid May.