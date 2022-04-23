The number of active registered voters in Floyd County has taken a slight dip since the 2020 presidential election — but residents have one more day to get on the rolls.
Monday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to register to vote in the May 24 primaries. Early voting starts May 2.
The Georgia secretary of state’s office lists 59,377 active voters in the county as of Jan. 1 — the latest report available. That’s compared to 60,650 active voters at the end of 2020. Visit the Georgia My Voter Page website to check your status and get the information you need or call the Floyd County Elections and Registration Office at 706-291-5167.
Local voters make up about 13% of the 456,558 total who are eligible to weigh in on the 14th Congressional District party nominees.
Five Republicans are challenging U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Seth Synstelien, Jennifer Strahan, Charles Lutin, James Haygood and Eric Cunningham.
The winner will face off in November against the Democratic nominee. Holly McCormack, Marcus Flowers and Wendy Davis are vying.
Each of the candidates, along with Libertarian Party nominee Angela Pence, answers questions about their campaign inside today’s Rome News-Tribune. Several other contests are on the ballot as well, and the RN-T will be running questionnaires with them in future weeks.