The second phase of the Floyd County Jail medical and mental health project is focusing on recidivism and providing treatment to those with mental illness and addiction.
About 60 beds will make up the new mental health unit at the jail, funded by 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax.
The first phase of the project was completed in late December, where a 17-bed medical unit was added to the jail. Sheriff Dave Roberson said the new facility is running smoothly so far and he’s looking forward to hopefully finishing the next phase in late spring or early summer.
Right now, they’re waiting on specially ordered doorframes for the dorm area before they continue on with construction in block W10 in Side Five.
Along with the beds, which will be used to house severely mentally ill inmates and inmates coming down from drugs, there will be a large meeting area where they plan to conduct classes with several mental health and addiction organizations.
Roberson has been working closely with Bonnie and Jim Moore from the Rome National Alliance for Mental Illness chapter on what kind of programs they’ll have for the inmates, such as group therapy.
“We’re getting ready to start incorporating some things with them ... we had to stop for a while because of COVID-19,” the sheriff said.
Living Proof Recovery on Shorter Avenue will also be coming in to help people with drug addiction and dependency.
Staff at the jail is reaching out to other various organizations to see what services they could possibly provide for the inmates.
They will also be incorporating part of their FREED program, or Floyd Re-Entry Education and Discharge program, to help the inmates eventually find employment upon release.
“We won’t just be releasing them with a bag of medication... We want to make sure that they’re prepared when they’re released ... avoid re-offenses and make sure they don’t recycle through,” Roberson said.