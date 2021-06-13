An area nonprofit has received a federal CARES Act grant to expand its assistance to homeless young adults.
Advocates for Children, based in Cartersville, provides RISE Youth Independent Housing Program services in Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Douglas, Gordon, and Paulding counties.
RISE, which stands for Resilience, Independence, Success, and Empowerment, works with young adults ages 18 to 24 with the goal of supporting self-sufficiency. The program has been available locally since 2019.
“The belief and hope that young people can succeed in independent housing as long as we support them and connect them with the services they need is vital in ensuring youth success in this model,” said RISE Director Rhonda Hall.
The program services include, but are not limited to, helping find permanent housing and providing temporary rental assistance, transportation, childcare, and life skills training. The life skills, which are tailored to individual needs, range from budgeting and maintaining a clean and organized household to goal setting and time management and scheduling.
In 2019, 48 individuals received assistance from the RISE program. The grant is specifically aimed at addressing some of the issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the additional money, Advocates for Children will be able to take on more clients. Young adults experiencing COVID-19 related hardships are encouraged to visit Advochild.org/RISE/CARES to submit a prescreening form for assistance.
Eligible participants may receive a one-time payment toward rent or utility arrears; first/last month’s rent, up to two months’ rent for security deposit; a 30-day emergency stay in a hotel or motel; and utility deposits and payments.
The overall mission of Advocates for Children is to provide services to children and families who have been the victims of abuse and neglect. The organization operates in 11 Northwest Georgia counties and has served over 13,000 individuals a year.