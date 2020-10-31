Warrants filed in support of the arrest of a Calhoun man stated he used a fraudulent identification to purchase an automobile from a local used car dealer two years ago.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darren Davion Harris, 34, is accused of using information from two different individuals to create a false driver's license to purchase a 2007 Cadillac for $8,398 from a local dealer back in June of 2018.
The warrants claim Harris created the bogus license using the name and date of birth of a woman and the drivers license number of a different man.
Harris is charged with two felony counts of identity fraud, a felony for theft by deception as well as forgery in the fourth degree.