Five days after remnants of Hurricane Zeta blew through the area, efforts to clear local roads are showing slow but steady progress, Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said Tuesday.
“We’re down to five roads with hazards. Some are open, with caution. If anyone knows of anything else, please call 911,” he said.
Skeen released an updated list of areas where his department is still working to remove debris and address any other dangers to motorists:
♦ In the northeast sector of the county, the power line on the ground in front of 365 Clements Road was cleared Tuesday and the road is open;
♦ In the northwest, there are trees on utility lines on Little Texas Valley Road in the area between Iron Bridge and Fire Hall roads. Crews cleared the lane that had been blocked with a tree on power lines in the area of 1900 Big Texas Valley Road Tuesday.
♦ In southwest Floyd County, there’s a tree ensnared by power lines near 21 River Place.
♦ In the southeast, Ramblewood Drive is now clear, but Ridgedale Drive remains closed due to a low utility line crossing the road and blocking one lane. Shadowood Drive is open, but there’s a caution for trucks due to a low hanging utility line. Castlewood Road still has a tree down on power lines. The pole is broken and the lines are on the ground.