The Nov. 8 general election is one week away, and while high-profile state contests for governor and U.S. Senate are getting the most attention, voters in Rome and Floyd County are also deciding Sunday alcohol sales by the drink and the sale of malt beverages and wine in unincorporated Floyd County.
If approved by voters, licensed outlets would be able to sell beer and wine by the drink and by the package between 11 a.m. and midnight on Sundays. Sales currently can’t begin until 12:30 p.m.
Commonly referred to as the “brunch bill,” the Georgia General Assembly passed a law in 2018 that allows communities to decide for themselves if they’ll allow alcohol to be served with brunch on Sundays.
Rome residents approved the change within the city limits in 2019, with 65.3% of the vote.
The Rome City Commission added package sales to the mix in April 2020, after the legislature passed a law allowing it to be done by ordinance in jurisdictions that have already approved a brunch bill referendum.
Other contested local races
City of Rome voters are deciding a four-way contest for a seat on the school board.
Toni Blanchard, who was appointed by the school board to serve out the remainder of John Uldrick’s term, is on the ballot, along with Jenny Carpenter, Ron Roach, and Douglas Whatley Jr.
For the 14th Congressional District seat, Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene is being challenged by Democrat Marcus Flowers.
Early voting continues this week
Voters can cast their ballots at the elections office in the health department building and at the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Friday.
So far, 10,101 Floyd County residents have voted in advance, not counting Monday’s total. That includes 458 who voted on Saturday. In the 2108 general election, 14,742 Floyd County voters cast a ballot early.
If you do not vote before 5 p.m. Friday, you will have to wait and vote at your polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.