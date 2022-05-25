Floyd County Schools start high school graduations tonight at Pepperell High with Armuchee set for Thursday, Coosa Friday and Model Saturday morning. If attending, you might see an expanded security detail at each.
Wednesday morning, we sent notes to area school and police asking about enhanced security in these hours after the Texas elementary school massacre that killed 19 students and two adults.
At Floyd Schools, communications director Lenora McEntire Doss reports the school system already planned extra security for the four graduations before Tuesday's shootings. "We're planning on a safe and normal school day," Doss says this morning. "We implemented a lot of safety upgrades to our buildings over the last three years."
Also, Floyd County Police report the county school system this morning asked for increased patrols. Officers on the first shift have been given that message.
Debbie Burnett, Rome's assistant chief of police, shared this note: "We have our officers doing extra keep checks and walk-throughs at the schools. We will be keeping a close eye on them."
Says Courtney Crumley, RCS director of communications: "Rome City Schools has been in communication with our administrative team to remain alert as we finish our school year strong."
Rome Schools and Floyd County Schools end the year on Friday.