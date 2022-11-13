The Floyd County Young Farmer program will hold its third annual cattle show later this month, and a new feature has been added to highlight the importance of agriculture locally.
Last year more than 70 Future Farmers of America and 4-H members from Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee participated in the event. The show has an added attraction with local educational, political, and county leaders getting a chance to show off their skills.
“So far, we have about 15 community leaders who have signed up,” said Brandon Ray, Floyd County Young Farmer advisor.
Some of those scheduled to participate include state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, state Rep. Katie Dempsey, Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson, Deputy Fire Chief Brad Roberson, Division Fire Chief Clete Bonney, Floyd County school board members Chip Hood and Tony Daniel, and Floyd County College and Career Academy principal John Rhodarmer.
They will watch the showmanship portion of the show to learn from the youth exhibitors, get a little coaching from some of the students who have agreed to let them borrow a show animal, and then show a beef heifer in front of the cattle judge.
“This is a way in which our Young Farmer chapter seeks to involve county individuals in an educational, fun, and public relations-related event,” Ray said.
The cattle show is open to students in grades 6-12 from Georgia and nearby states, based on ability.
The students raise and then show their livestock such as steer, continental heifers, British heifers, and commercial heifers.
“It’s a great way to teach responsibility,” Ray added. “The students learn how to take care of the animals.”
The showmanship portion of the competition focuses on the student’s ability, while the animals are judged based on industry standards during the other portions.
Students compete for ribbons and cash prizes, with the top two finishers in each division getting an additional prize.
The Seven Hills Cattle Show is on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. It starts with the showmanship competition at 10 a.m. followed by the leaders of Rome show at around 11 a.m.