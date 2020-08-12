It's a challenging time, but both the city and county school systems are set to open for virtual and in-person instruction Thursday.
Both school superintendents asked parent to be patient as they attempt to figure out the best way to keep schools open and kids safe.
"It's a challenge but we're prepared," Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars said. "We know everything won't be perfect and may need to put measures in place going forward. We'll take (Thursday) and Friday to learn and will any adjustments we need."
Floyd School Superintendent Jeff Wilson mirrored those statements.
"We're really excited," Wilson said. "We feel goo about the precautions we have in place. Face coverings will be available and encouraged for students."
There is still some concern about bus routes and there may be changes as both school systems figure out how best to transport students to and from school using public health guidelines.
"Certainly this virus has a tendency to thwart plans from time to time," Wilson said. "We're just asking parents to be patient and allow us to be flexible."
Some of the private schools in Floyd County have already opened, St. Mary's School had kids in class for the first day since this past March on Wednesday. Unity Christian School began classes on Monday.
School systems in surrounding counties have already hit speed bumps in their school year.
Polk schools change plans two weeks in
The Polk County school system is making changes to their plans for in-class instruction less than two weeks into the new school year after a series of positive COVID-19 cases and resulting quarantines.
Polk School District Superintendent Laurie Atkins sent a letter home to parents Wednesday announcing that students would be out of school next week to allow teachers to work on their online lesson plans to better serve students in the classroom as well as those who may have to miss class due to a mandatory quarantine period.
In addition to that, beginning the week of Aug. 24, Polk School District will begin four-day weeks for students where they only attend classes Tuesday through Friday. This will continue through the first semester.
Teachers will use Monday’s to create digital lessons and videos for the week while also allowing an additional day for the district to perform deep cleanings of their buildings and facilities.
Both students and teachers in the system have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes started back on Aug. 3. At Cedartown High School three football players tested positive. As a result the team has halted practices and canceled its Sept. 4 season opening at Carrollton.
According to district officials, students in some Polk School District elementary school classrooms in which a student tested positive for COVID-19 are now at home in quarantine, as are two Rockmart High School teachers who also tested positive.