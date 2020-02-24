Anna K. Davie was a much-admired wife, mother and educator in Rome long before her namesake elementary school opened its doors in 1958.
While contemporary reports on Davie from the turn of the 20th century are scarce, Morrell Johnson Darko interviewed her daughter, Hilda Harris, for the book “The Rivers Met: A history of African Americans in Rome, Georgia.”
Harris said her mother encouraged black students to go on to higher education — even helping some with tuition and board — and fostered their interests in classical music and literature.
She was a Sunday School teacher and pianist at Thankful Baptist Church and a charter member of the Rose Garden Club.
Darko also spoke with a teacher who worked with Davie and looked up to her as a kind, patient and giving woman.
“Her love for humanity was very close to God’s love for us all,” Edith Lyons is quoted as saying. “She was a truly beautiful individual.”
Born in Kentucky in 1884, Davie came to Rome after she married a local doctor, Simeon Davie, in 1905. She started teaching when he lost his eyesight in 1915 and spent 29 years as principal at the old South Rome Colored School before retiring.
When the school was torn down in 1956, the replacement built on the same Nixon Avenue site was named Anna K. Davie Elementary School.
Sam Burrell, a former Floyd County commissioner (who died in 2015), was the first principal at the new school. He said Davie, a widow then, had moved away to be near her children but they returned for the dedication ceremony.
Burrell said he hung a photograph of Davie in the hallway of the school, “just low enough for the little people to make eye contact.”
It’s now at the Rome City Schools administration building.