As part of a board meeting Tuesday. The Rome City Schools board approved Kristin Hall and Anthony Whatley in the position of assistant principal for Rome Middle School. As part of her new role, Hall will still teach math at the middle school for half of the day with the remainder as an administrator.
NOTE:
Whatley, Hall named as assistant principals for Rome Middle School
- From staff reports
-
-
- Comments
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Rome businessman sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2019 shooting
- Cedartown shooting leaves one dead, police request public's help
- Commentary: Tax the rich? Here’s what Biden forgot
- Ex-etiquette: She feels like an afterthought, even on Mother's Day
- Cobb Police announce one arrest in Town Center stickup
- Editorial: The NRA vs. reality: The gun lobby cannot hide from cold facts
- Kylie Jenner exercises twice a day
- Greene recognizes winners of 14th District art contest
- 3 men charged with possession of child pornography
- FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises return