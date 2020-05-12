West End Elementary teacher named statewide finalist in Pre-K teacher of the year

A West End Pre-K teacher is among the six finalists statewide for the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning's 2020-2021 Georgia’s Pre-K Program Teachers of the Year.
The 2020-2021 finalists are Heather Melillo from West End Elementary School in Rome; Deana Snowden from Demorest Elementary School; Tricia Floyd from Maxwell High School of Technology Pre-K in Lawrenceville; Genevieve Rodriguez from Discovery Point #3 in Duluth; D’Arri Moore from the Andrew and Walter Young YMCA in Atlanta; and Alderline Healy from the YMCA Paulding Early Learning Center in Hiram.
Each finalist received a $500 cash prize from the Georgia Foundation for Early Care + Learning after their applications were reviewed and scored by a panel of impartial judges.
Next the six finalists will each receive a classroom observation by a Pre-K Specialist this fall, submit a small group video to be scored by outside judges, and face a panel for an in-office personal interview.
In September, DECAL will select a winner from a local public school system and a winner from a private child care center. They will receive a $3,000 check for themselves, $2,000 for a classroom makeover and supplies, and $2,500 to cover out of the classroom costs while the teacher is away.
“All Georgians can be proud of Georgia’s Pre-K Program that helps lay a solid foundation on which the academic careers of the state’s four year olds can be built,” said Commissioner Amy Jacobs in a press release. “Since the program was piloted in 1992, more than 1.6 million children have entered kindergarten better prepared to succeed. That preparation, however, would not have been possible without the dedicated Pre-K teachers and assistants who implement this program every day. Recognizing these committed professionals by choosing Pre-K Teachers of the Year is one way to thank them for their efforts.”