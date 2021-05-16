Cheers erupted from the audience as pre-K and kindergarten students from West End Elementary School traversed the aisles of the Rome City Auditorium in the run-up to the school’s annual Kindergarten Circus.
Parents, teachers and other students attended the May 4 event, which opened with the song “The Greatest Show.”
“Ladies and Gentlemen! Welcome to the greatest show on earth,” the performers announced before introducing the upcoming acts. “Sit back, relax and enjoy the show.”
Students dressed in clown costumes were the first to take the stage, followed by the incredible tight rope walkers eliciting oohs and ahhs from the crowd.
Next up was Robby the Magician and his two sidekicks who wowed the audience by pulling a real rabbit out of a hat.
“Puppy” trainers were the next act to take the stage, with kindergarten students dressed as furry pups crawling around, performing tricks on stage. The strong men of West End performed next, showing off their muscles.
Elephant trainers, genies and their snake charmers as well as lion tamers continued the excitement. In between acts, popular songs played over the loudspeakers and audience members joined the fun, singing and dancing along.
West End Principal Dennis Drummond said they were glad to be back on stage after cutting the show last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The pre-k and kindergarten teachers “have done a phenomenal job” preparing the kids for their performances, Drummond said, and other staff, teachers and parents helped out.