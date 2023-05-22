Tanya Welchel will take over as director of leadership development and instructional support for Floyd County Schools on July 1, Superintendent Glenn White announced Monday.
Welchel brings 29 years of experience to the role while serving as the principal of Johnson Elementary School for the past six years.
She holds both a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a Masters of Education in Early Childhood degree from Georgia State University. She also holds an Education Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction, with a certification for Educational Leadership, from Lincoln Memorial University.
Welchel's career in education began in 1994, teaching multiple grade levels at Johnson Elementary before becoming assistant principal in 2016. During her principalship, Johnson has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020, received multiple recognitions as a Distinguished PBIS school, and earned an “A” school rating for CCRPI.
Her experience as an educational leader will allow her to now serve the school system and support other educators and school leaders within FCS.
“Mrs. Welchel brings a background of strong leadership skills to the position,” White said. “She is highly knowledgeable and a veteran of a high-performing school within our system. We are fully confident in her ability to share her expertise with others throughout the district as we continue to Focus, Connect, and Succeed.”
The school system will begin seeking to fill her current position as principal immediately.