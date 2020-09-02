Its was fist bumps all around after the Floyd County School Board appointed a new member to fill the role of Melinda Jeffers, who retired as of Aug. 31.
Danny Waits is the sole candidate on the Nov. 3 ballot to fill the seat. Waits was appointed to the position through Dec. 31. At that point he will enter the role as the post 5 elected representative on the board serving the Cave Spring community.
Jeffers earlier said was moving out of district after August and will eventually join her children and grandchildren in Maryland. At the meeting Wednesday morning the board officially accepted the resignation of Jeffers and unanimously appointed Waits.
"She brought a unique perspective to the board," said board chair Tony Daniel. "I appreciate her service."
The board then moved to elect board member Melissa Davis as vice chair and approved the contract for interim system Superintendent Glenn White.
The Rome News-Tribune has filed an Open Records Request for details concerning White's contract with the school system.
Interim Superintendent Glenn White also gave the board an update on COVID-19 infections in the system before the board entered closed session.
White later updated the numbers he gave the board and said there are 14 total confirmed COVID-19 infections in the school system between students and staff.
As of Friday there were 359 students and staff quarantined as of August 28. With the system's new policy allowing students who were in direct contact to choose not quarantine and return to school, provided they wear a mask, White said he expects that number will drop significantly.
As of Monday all schools within the school system reopened.