UWG, Georgia Highlands College sign psychology path partnership

Leaders from the University of West Georgia and Georgia Highlands College recently signed a partnership agreement that will provide a streamlined path for psychology students between the two institutions.
“At the University of West Georgia, we make distinct contributions to the industries that hire the professionals who graduate from our psychology programs,” said Dr. Brendan B. Kelly, UWG’s president. “To curate a first-choice institution, we will continue to be an intellectual and economic engine in our state through agreements like this. Our mutually beneficial partnership with GHC, a sister institution in the University System of Georgia, optimizes resources to offer the students we serve the educational opportunities they need to thrive.”
Through the partnership, students who complete the requirements of the Associate of Arts degree in psychology from GHC will benefit from a seamless transition into the Bachelor of Science degree in psychology offered in UWG’s College of Arts, Culture and Scientific Inquiry, decreasing the amount of time it could take to earn their baccalaureate degree.
“The partnerships between GHC and UWG continue to give students throughout northwest Georgia new opportunities to succeed in their chosen pathways,” said Dana Nichols, interim president of GHC. “Through articulation agreements like this, we continue to see shared success for our students and their families.”
The agreement was the second signed in as many months by UWG, with a similar agreement signed with Dalton State College to provide a streamlined pathway for business students.
This isn’t the first partnership between UWG and GHC, either. Transfer pathways are also available in business, criminal justice, mass communications, geology and sport management.
“GHC’s work with UWG and with other colleges throughout the University System of Georgia expands what we offer our students and helps us carry out our mission as a major access point to higher education in the region,” Nichols said.