The Floyd County Board of Education is slated to pull a request for state funding Monday for improvements to four schools.
The board also is slated to get an update on bids to auction the former McHenry Primary School property. An incentive for teacher attendance also is on the agenda but Chairman Tony Daniel said Sunday he expects that to be tabled again.
The school board is scheduled to caucus at 5 p.m. in Superintendent Glenn White’s office and start their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Both sessions are at the school system’s headquarters, 600 Riverside Parkway, and are open to the public.
The system had previously requested state capital outlay funding for school improvements but the board is planning to withdraw the application.
Projects at Armuchee Middle and Johnson Elementary schools are being funded through another source, the withdrawal resolution reads.
Requests for funding for Alto Park and Garden Lakes elementary schools “are being withdrawn due to future consideration of possible closures as a result of a system consolidation,” it states.
White has said the system is experiencing declining enrollment. One proposal on the table is to build a large new “Coosa Elementary School” that would eventually serve the Alto Park and Garden Lakes student populations.
Funding would be through a renewal of the 1-cent education local option sales tax. The current ELOST collection runs through March 31, 2024.
However, McDaniel said it’s just one of the possible scenarios the school board is considering. A new school that size would cost an estimated $40 million, he said.
“We really don’t know what we’re going to do ... Anything we’re talking about is four or five years down the road,” McDaniel said.
McHenry Primary closed in 2018 and the school system is planning to put that property up for auction. The board will consider bids from auction companies that want to handle the sale, which were due June 16.
The board also has been considering offering bonuses to classroom teachers with good attendance records, but McDaniel said Sunday the policy still needs some work.