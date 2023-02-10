Unity Christian School is pleased to announce senior Luke Whitehead as 2023 STAR Student.
Luke selected principal and AP English teacher Susan Payne as his STAR Teacher.
Whitehead is currently ranked #1 in his class, maintaining a 4.1 GPA, having taken all Advanced Placement and dual enrollment coursework available to him. He is a member of the National Honor Society and a UGA Certificate of Merit winner. He has earned the Head of School Award for earning a 95+ average in all classes each year. Whitehead is a multi-sport athlete, an active participant in musical theater, treasurer of student council, and member of the Interact Club.
Whitehead chose Payne for her significant impact on him particularly in AP English Language and AP English Literature, but also for her genuine love of all of the students at Unity Christian School.
This is Payne’s first year as high school principal, having previously served as academic dean, chair of the English department, and teacher at Unity Christian School for 18 years.
Locally, the STAR Students and their selected STAR Teachers are honored by their schools and recognized by the Rome Floyd Chamber, which serves as the local sponsor of the STAR program. Students then compete for local school system titles, and those winners move on to compete for regional honors.
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program, now in its 65th year, is sponsored, administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators. Since its creation by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce in 1958, the STAR program has honored nearly 30,000 students and the teachers selected as the most influential to their academic achievement. To obtain the 2023 STAR nomination, high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.