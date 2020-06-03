Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, announced the local student winners of this year’s Congressional Art Competition on Wednesday. This year Rep. Graves hosted a modified competition for high school students in the 14th Congressional District due to the ongoing public health crisis, and all of the student art was submitted digitally.
Local judges, chosen by the Rome Area Council of the Arts, chose winners for the top three places, along with two honorable mentions. Nearly 200 local residents voted online for the People’s Choice Award.
“Even though many schools remain closed, students across Northwest Georgia worked hard to share their creative talents with our community,” said Rep. Graves. “I congratulate this year’s winners and thank Kay Chumbler with Heritage First Bank in Rome and Ali Booker with the Rome Area Council for the Arts, along with our judging panel, for their partnership and enthusiasm during this year’s competition.”
First Place: Rebecca Ackerman, Unity Christian School, “View of Blue”
Second Place: Elle Smith, Darlington School, “Pink Fan Self Portrait”
Third Place: Alyx Bontrager, North Paulding High School, “Fractured Portrait”
Honorable Mention: Jessica Palmer, Murray High School, “New Dawn”
Honorable Mention: Stephanie Perez Acosta, Ringgold High School, “Woman Up”
People’s Choice Award: Caleb Faulknor, Murray County High School, “Midnight Cicadas”
Ackerman’s artwork will be shipped to Washington, D.C., where it will remain on display in the Cannon House Office Building’s Capitol Tunnel for one year, alongside the first place artwork from every congressional district in the country.