With the level of intelligence, dedication and ability to pick and choose which medical school to attend, a Georgia Highlands College grad looked toward a school that would give him the opportunity to give back.
As Jose Markland-Sanchez packs this week for his move to Chicago, one of the foremost questions in his mind is what kind of focus he’d like for his medical career.
As he answers the question about his healthcare aspirations, it’s obvious that many options are open but also the sky is the limit. But for now, surgeon is on the top of the list with a potential focus on orthopedic surgery.
“I’ve always told myself I didn’t want to go into neurosurgery,” he said. But the more he learns about the practice the more attractive it becomes.
He, along with his family, was joined by GHC President Mike Hobbs and University System of Georgia Regents Lowery May and Cade Joiner in a send off luncheon this week.
Because of his diligence, intelligence and ability to self-motivate, Sanchez had his pick of several schools including Yale School of Medicine and, after consideration, chose to attend the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine.
“I applied more for school missions...social advocacy was important for me,” he said. In researching the school, he said he appreciated the university’s programs to reach underserved and minority communities. The students there run six free clinics and that type of give back to the community spoke to him in the application process.
As a child under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals he knew about the difficulties to navigating barriers to success.
“I had to spend a couple of years working,” he said, because students in the DACA program aren’t offered in-state tuition. He worked as a server in restaurants until he could pay for the tuition and then came to Georgia Highlands College.
At that point he hit the ground running. In his first semester he and his chemistry professor Erin Shufro began a research project, one that would go far. She described this first-semester chemistry student at a community college showing up with a well-thought out and detailed plan.
“I knew with all his hard work in chemistry, he was going to go far,” Shufro said in a video message for Sanchez.
She also lauded his ability to present the topic at a research conference.
“He gave his presentation like a boss,” she said, then to Sanchez said “I look forward to the day I can shake your hand and call you doctor.”