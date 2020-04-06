Two Model High School juniors, Alexia Fowler and Hayden Robinson, were selected to participate in the Governor’s Honors program. Both will concentrate in communication arts.
“We are extremely proud of these students,” said McCall Govignon, director of advanced academics and assessment for FCS. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime for selected students. They will be instructed by experts in their field and collaborate with other talented students like themselves.”
The field of applicants for GHP was selective this year. According to the Governor's Office of Student Achievement, there were 3,100 nominees. Of those, 1,400 were chosen for interviews at the state level.
Pepperell High School junior Carter Nelson earned a place as an alternate. His concentration is music voice. Should someone decline their invitation to attend the honors program, he can potentially be selected to fill that slot.
In 2018, Alexia was selected to be an alternate for the Governor’s Honors program at the district level. According to Lenora McEntire Doss, the spokeswoman for the county school system, Alexia worked on her presentation and interview skills, which led her to be selected at the state level this year.
Earlier this year, Hayden’s essay, “Gentrification in Atlanta,” was selected for publication in a collegiate journal at the University of West Georgia. Usually the publication, LURe, is limited to college-level undergraduate research, but they determined that Hayden's essay met their standards.
“This is my first breakthrough into becoming a published writer,” Hayden said, “and it’s great to be a high school junior who can say I’ve been published in an undergraduate research journal.”
The Governor’s Honors program is a residential summer program for gifted students who will be rising juniors and seniors at the time they attend the camp. It’s scheduled to take place during mid-summer, but is subject to rescheduling due to the novel coronavirus. Officials say they have been monitoring the situation.