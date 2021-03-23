Berry College’s new state-of-the-art animal science building is scheduled to be completed this summer. This building is made possible by generous partners, including the Truist Foundation, which recently gave Berry a $250,000 grant.
Housing the college’s largest and most distinctive major, the 23,000-square-foot facility will enhance teaching and research in animal health and production, including genetics, microbiology and physiology.
“The animal science major has been a nationally recognized, top-performing program for many years,” said Berry College President Steve Briggs, “and this remarkable facility provides a home that is comparable in excellence. With help from the Truist Foundation and other regional partners, we can’t wait to see how our students will work with faculty in the laboratories and specialized teaching areas to prepare for careers and leadership roles in animal-related industries. We are excited because we know that great spaces inspire great performances.”
The $15.7 million building, connected to the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences, brings students into close proximity with students and faculty in other scientific disciplines, promoting collaboration in areas such as One Health, an emerging area of scientific emphasis focusing on the interconnectedness of human, animal and environmental health. Berry was the first college in the country to develop a One Health program specifically for undergrads.
Berry animal science students also gain hands-on experiences with a variety of livestock in the college’s large-animal facilities and pastures. Access to the Berry herds allows students to study production processes and agribusiness, in addition to opportunities available through an array of agriculture-based student enterprises.
“We’re grateful to have such an important and renowned animal science program in our backyard,” said Jenna Kelly, Northern Georgia regional president for Truist, speaking on behalf of the Truist Foundation. “I’m pleased the Truist Foundation has committed this grant to support such an impactful program, and I look forward to seeing the animal science building’s completion and its support for current and prospective students.”