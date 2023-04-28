Hundreds of Georgia Highlands College graduates will be coming together on May 11 in Rome to celebrate earning their college degree.
This year the college will have three events at the Floyd Campus gym. The first will be at 11 a.m., a nursing pinning and commencement will be at 3 p.m. and another will take place at 7 p.m.
Featured speakers this year include Regent Cade Joiner, Regent Lowery May, and Senator Chuck Hufstetler.
This year’s Walraven Award Recipients are Director of Nursing Paula Stover and Professor of Music Robert Adams. The Walraven Award is named in memory of Wesley C. Walraven, the academic dean at Floyd Junior College (now GHC) from its founding in 1970 until 1993. Walraven’s most memorable assets included an unselfish dedication to students, a quietly focused management style and keen intelligence.
Cade Joiner
Well-known entrepreneur Cade Joiner is set to speak during the 11 a.m. commencement ceremony at Georgia Highlands College (GHC) on May 11. Regent Joiner is also a member of the Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia.
As a proud Georgia native, the highlight of Joiner’s career has been founding, growing and advising on more than a dozen different businesses in his home state. Joiner is the past Chairman of the National Federation of Independent Business of Georgia, an organization with 8,000 member businesses across the state. He serves as a board member of the UGA Entrepreneurship Program, Vice Chairman of the University System of Georgia Foundation, Member of the Georgia Board of Regents and Chairman of the USG Intercollegiate Athletics Committee.
In 2018, Joiner served on the Finance Committee for Governor Brian Kemp and was also on the Executive Committee of the Kemp Inaugural. In early 2019, he was named the Co-Chairman of the Georgians First Commission.
Joiner, his wife, Katie, and their sons live in Brookhaven, Georgia. He enjoys traveling and watching college football and basketball in his free time.
Lowery May
Rome-Floyd County community leader Lowery May is set to speak during the 3 p.m. commencement ceremony. May is also a member of the Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia. She will be presenting the commencement address for the nursing pinning and commencement ceremony.
May grew up in rural Georgia in the small town of Nashville and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia.
She is a 2014 graduate of Leadership Georgia and received the organization’s Cora Lee Fanning Award that year. May served as a program chair for Leadership Georgia in 2015, and she continues in an active role with the organization. She serves on the Georgia Student Finance Commission, which helps students access higher education by providing financial aid options and programs to make college more affordable among other boards.
She lives in Rome with her husband, Charlie, and their two children, Cappie and Charlie III. Their family attends Seven Hills Fellowship church. May will represent the 14th Congressional District on the Board of Regents.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler is presenting the commencement address for the 7 p.m. ceremony at Georgia Highlands College. Additionally, Sen. Hufstetler will join GHC President Mike Hobbs in honoring C.L. Tidwell with the Presidential Award for Community Impact.
Hufstetler was elected to the State Senate for Georgia’s 52nd District in 2012. He represents all of Floyd County along with the majority of Bartow and Gordon and part of Chattooga County.
Hufstetler serves as the Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Vice Chair of the Retirement Committee and as a member of the Higher Education and Health and Human Services Committees. He is also an ex-officio member of the Appropriations Committee.
Professionally, Hufstetler worked 14 years as a corporate manager for Welch Foods and Earthgrains in New York, Texas and California. In 1994, he returned to Rome to buy a long-time Floyd County establishment, Paul’s Oyster Bar in the Coosa area.
Hufstetler is married to the former Joan Bojo and together they have three children: Caleb, an MBA graduate and Investment Advisor, Dr. Schell Hufstetler McCrory, a Health Policy Analyst at the CDC, and Rebeckah, a senior physics major at the University of Georgia.