The King Center’s chief research, education and programs officer, Kelisha B. Graves, will speak at Berry College on Thursday.
The event at 6 p.m. in the College Chapel is open to the public.
Graves is hosted by the Berry College Office of Diversity and Inclusion, which brought The King Center to campus to lead their 3-part BE LOVE training this week to faculty, students and staff. The King Center was founded by Coretta Scott King, after the assassination of her husband, Martin Luther King Jr., in 1968, to promote training in the philosophy and methods of nonviolence, nationally and internationally.
Graves is an educator, author, speaker and impact strategist who holds a doctorate in education with a concentration in higher education. She is passionate about research and discovery through the intersection of education and the global Africana experience. Graves works specifically as the nonviolent social change and higher education educator for the King Center.
Along with public speaking, Graves has written and co-authored two books along with being committed to writing an official book project on Coretta Scott King, architect of the King legacy and wife of MLK. Her book, “Nannie Helen Burroughs: A Documentary Portrait of an Early Civil Rights Pioneer, 1900-1959” represents the first work of its kind to focus on the intellectual history of Burroughs, an early 20th-century institution-builder.