Rome City Schools faculty, administration and staff joined Teresa Price and members of her family at the Rome High School College and Career Academy this week to celebrate her 30 years of dedication to RCS and the new chapter that awaits her as she retires.
Teresa Price (right) and Rome City Schools Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams.
"This was not an easy decision to make and brings mixed feelings of sadness, satisfaction and fulfillment," Price said. "The past 30 years have been extremely rewarding, and I feel honored to have worked among some of the best administrators, educators and staff in this field.
"I had the privilege of watching all four of my children on their educational journey with this school system, and I will always look back at Rome City Schools with fond memories as both a staff member and parent. While I am excited to move on to the next phase of my life, I will truly miss this chapter.”
As Price leaves her role as administrative assistant to the Superintendent, she looks forward to spending as much time as possible with her husband Stephen (a teacher at West Central Elementary since 1996), her four children Rachelle, Hannah, Kortney and Landon, her six grandchildren, her sister Nancy, and her six-month old Morkipoo, Maggie Mae.
"I would like to thank everyone that stopped by for my retirement celebration, called, sent cards, or contacted me on social media," Price said. "I will miss everyone! I am proud to be part of the pack."