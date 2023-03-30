Rome teacher of the year presented with commemorative ring

Rome City Schools Superintendent Eric Holland presents Melanie Arrington with her 2024 Teacher of the Year ring. Arrington has served her entire 23 year teaching career at Elm Street Elementary, as a first, second and fourth grade teacher, and is currently the school media specialist and STEM coordinator.

 From Rome City Schools

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

