Floyd County Schools will be testing the waters with a program aimed at incentivizing teachers to not take sick days in the coming school year.
Superintendent Glenn White and FCS board members felt that the school system's teachers were taking too many sick days and weren't in the classrooms enough. They decided to add a bonus for those who take no more than two days of sick leave per semester.
There is no penalty, White said, for those who take over that amount.
While the school system does incentivize attendance upon retirement, White said this is a more immediate program.
Under the attendance incentive policy, teachers and full-time parapros who don't take more than two days of sick leave qualify for a $500 bonus at the end of each semester, with the possibility of receiving an extra $1,000 for the whole school year.
Every year, a teacher has up to 12½ sick days at their disposal.
For bereavement leave, teachers and staff have five days for deaths involving immediate family members. Under the new policy, a teacher can qualify for the incentive if they use only three days.
Also, at a called meeting Tuesday, school board members extended White's employment contract for another year after doing their annual evaluation.
White said he hopes to continue serving as superintendent for the next 10 years.
During the meeting, White and board members discussed long term plans for the school system, including adding Advanced Placement and dual enrollment classes at the Floyd County College and Career Academy.
"We're considering putting all those together in one place, depending on our population," White said. "We offer AP classes already, but we'd like to offer more, and foreign language classes. If we put them all in one location, we could do that."
At this point, they're only considering the idea. White said it would not be enacted for several years if the board decides to move forward.
* The McHenry property auction is scheduled for July 29 at 11 a.m. at the school, 100 McHenry Drive. J.L. Todd will be overseeing the auction of the former primary school building, which is between 70,000 and 80,000 square feet and sits on just over 8 acres of land off of Cave Spring Road.