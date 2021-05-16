The Floyd County school board will be discussing a possible teacher attendance incentive at their monthly board meeting Monday.
The incentive has been under discussion for over a month now, with school board members looking for ways to encourage attendance and make sure teachers aren't using all of their sick days.
The way it would work is, teachers who use no more than two days of sick leave per semester would receive a $500 supplement. They would be able to get up to $1,000 per school year.
At their work session on May 5, board members also discussed how bereavement leave would factor into the incentive.
The school board will also be updating some of their student regulations, including absences and excuses and student suspension.
Facilities manager Jack Gardner will be giving an update on the Pepperell Middle School construction, as well as the Armuchee High School roof replacement.
Caucus will begin at 5 p.m. in the superintendent's office at 600 Riverside Parkway. The regular meeting will start at 6 p.m.
At 4:30 p.m., the board will host their first budget public hearing in the superintendent's office.
The second public hearing will take place on June 2 at 4:30 p.m. in the same place and the budget adoption will take place on June 21 at 8:30 a.m.