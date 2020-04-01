The month of April is officially known as World Autism Month and April 2nd marks the 13th annual World Autism Day: a day dedicated to raising awareness about autism spectrum disorder.
Although the normal array of events promoting awareness across the globe has been adjusted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Light it Up Blue initiative is alive and well.
Today and throughout the month of April, landmarks all over the world will be illuminated in the official color of autism awareness. 1 in 59 children are affected by autism, and the spectrum disorder varies greatly from case to case. Educators have made great strides in providing learning environments and curriculum that allow students with all varieties of autism to thrive in the classroom.
Rome City Schools has worked extremely hard to provide these opportunities for students with autism within the school system. With programs at the elementary, middle school and high school levels that focus on the needs of each child, special education teachers are seeing their students reach and exceed their goals.
“One of the key components of helping children with autism is early identification,” says Rome City Schools Director of Special Education Krisztii Kilpatrick. “The earlier we can identify and diagnose, the earlier we can put interventions in place, which increases the likelihood that they will be successful in life.”
Kilpatrick, who began her career with RCS in 2002, begins the process of early identification by reaching out to all community preschool programs to offer developmental evaluations. This provides both students and parents the support and instructions necessary to prepare for the transition to elementary school ahead of the curve.
“It is important for people to know that each student with autism is different and has different needs,” Kilpatrick stated. “We have special classrooms that are designed with light and noise sensitivity in mind and many of our students need that environment. We implement lots of technology based learning, known as assistive technology. We also work extensively on social interaction and communication. The end goal is independence, so working on those social skills is a key piece in achieving that.
“While some of our students need that tailored environment, our higher-functioning students can be successful in a traditional classroom setting. Both ends of the spectrum still require special attention, but our goal is to help them become successful adults so we have to be very deliberate with each student's progression.”
That process begins with the preschool program with the goal of getting the majority of students with ASD into the general classroom as soon as possible. Those who need more time can continue in the program until the age of 21. This ensures that regardless of the pace that a student develops, each person gets the attention needed to transition from high school to the adult world.
“We are always striving to improve our ability to serve our special needs students and if you think about how far we have come in our ability to do that it all starts with awareness,” says Kilpatrick. “So to have this day and an entire month dedicated to raising awareness makes a huge impact on how we serve our students going forward.”
To learn more about autism and how you can help, visit www.autismspeaks.org.