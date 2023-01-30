The board of education has approved the hiring of Thomas (Tab) Brown as the new director of bands at Rome City Schools. Since 2016, Brown has served as the assistant director of bands for the school system.
“Mr. Brown has dedicated his life to music and the sharing of that passion with the next generation,” said Superintendent Eric L. Holland. “I cannot imagine someone better suited to lead, educate, and empower our students and the Sound of the Seven Hills.”
Brown holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Master of Arts in Music Education from Jacksonville State University. He is currently pursuing both an Educational Leadership Certification from the University of West Georgia and a Doctorate of Philosophy in Music Education from Liberty University.
Brown was a decorated member of the JSU Marching Southerners Drumline, where he was a member of the indoor drumline, drum captain, a bass guitarist for JSU Hard Corps basketball pep band and JSU Jazz I combo, and principal timpanist with the JSU Chamber Winds.
Brown began his teaching career at Jacksonville High School, where he served as director of percussion and founder/executive director of Jacksonville Indoor Percussion from 2009-2013. In 2012, he became a graduate teaching assistant for the JSU Percussion Department, and in 2015 was named assistant director of bands for Baldwin High School.
As a professional musician, Brown performed with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Sugar Hill Gang, toured in support of international recording artists Trapt and Theory of a Deadman, and served as a full time touring and recording bassist for national recording artist Aclarion from 2006-2010.
“Tab Brown understands the excellent tradition of the Sound of the Seven Hills, which began three decades ago when his father-in-law, Gene Inglis, first opened the doors to Rome High School,” said Rome High Principal Parke Wilkinson. “I have worked with Tab for many years, and he understands the high expectations of the Rome High band program.”