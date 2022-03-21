The Floyd County Schools child nutritition department has seen a signifcant increase in students eating school lunches, but with supply chain issues and Congress rescinding free lunch waivers, Director Donna Carver is worried about the program’s future.
In February, there was a 43% increase in students eating school breakfasts and an over 70% increase in lunch participation.
However, despite these successes, the school system is struggling to get certain foods in the cafeteria, particularly processed foods such as meats, dairy and grains.
Carver said this issue is being seen around the country. She said there are a wide variety of causes, including ports being closed and labor issues.
“It’s not just us, it’s other people too. Almost every week, we get a list of things that won’t be on the truck. And we put together a back-up list of things to replace those items and they send back saying they don’t have any of that either,” Carver said during Floyd County Board of Education caucus Tuesday.
“At this point, we’re happy to see whatever comes off the trucks.”
In addition to this, Congress is rescinding on June 30 the free school lunch waivers instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Carver said she is worried they’ll see school lunch numbers plummet.
However, parents will still be able to apply for reduced or free lunches over the summer, before the 2022-2023 school year begins.
Also on Tuesday, board members held the first reading for an amended sex education program.
The program will emphasize abstinence as “the only sure method of preventing pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.”
Superintendent Glenn White said they’ll have attorneys look over the program, which is required by the state, before bringing it in for a second reading.
Although the program begins in second grade, it will be age appropriate for each grade level. For example, second grade will emphasize “good touch, bad touch” sexual abuse prevention, Chair Melinda Strickland explained.
The second reading and adoption are scheduled for the April board meeting.