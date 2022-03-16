Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said the school system is looking for the person responsible for posting a shooting threat on social media directed at Pepperell Middle School.
The threat was posted in a comment on a Tik Tok video last Friday. Since then, the school system has been investigating the threat and setting up extra security measures at Pepperell Middle School.
Floyd County Schools has increased police presence at the middle school and all teachers have their classroom doors locked during instruction.
"We've been going out there every day to check on it and, so far, we haven't found any evidence that supports any viable threat at all," White said.
Principal Becky McCoy sent out a letter to parents on Wednesday notifying them of the threat and stating that making a threat of violence is not a joke -- "whether done in person or on social media."
Following up on that, police are investigating the threat and are seeking tips from anyone who might have information on the situation. If it is a student, the student will be met with disciplinary action by the school system and the police.
"We take all threats in a serious nature; we don't ignore any threat," White said.
White encourages anyone who might have information to call the school system at 706-234-1031 or contact Floyd County police at 706-236-5000.