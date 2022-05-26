Judy Ingram, assistant director of Summer Explosion, presents a bike to the winning student, Cherish Fletcher, at the close of the 2019 youth literacy and summer camp program at Lovejoy Baptist Church.
Summer Explosion has been growing student's academic knowledge for 15 years and will continue to do so this year with the addition of their new robotics program.
Summer Explosion is a free, month long, camp offered by Lovejoy Community Services, and this summer is the first time in two years the program will resume, Lovejoy Community Services CFO Esther Vaughn said.
This year, Summer Explosion is adding a new robotics program for sixth- through eighth-graders. The program partnered with Darlington for equipment and training, and students will learn how to code and even show off a robot they built at the end of camp, Vaughn said.
Additionally, Pastor Carey Ingram will hold a Creative Thinking class for high schoolers and middle schoolers that the teens love every year, Vaugn said.
The program has seen lots of community support throughout the years, she said, and this year is no exception. Major donations come from Georgia Power, Collins Auto Clean Up, Community Rome, YMCA, and other local organizations. Summer Explosion is also partnering with Rome City Schools' nutrition department to provide breakfast and lunch for the children who attend the camp.
For the summer camp, Lovejoy hires certified teachers and teacher's aides to make sure students maintain their academic footing and prepare them for the following school year. Additionally, the camp measures the attendees' academic growth -- and Vaughn said students have shown significant growth at the end of camp.
The program will have recreation, craft and art activities throughout the summer. Summer Explosion is from 8 a.m. to noon. It starts Tuesday and runs through July 22 at the church's Joy Life Center, 436 Branham Avenue.