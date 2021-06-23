Alongside receiving welding certifications, a group of men at the Floyd County Prison also learned their time in the program will count toward additional education opportunities upon release.
The second group of 12 men at the prison has completed a welding training and certification program provided by Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Recently, the college and prison held a special commencement ceremony hosted by Warden Mike Long to congratulate the men, who have become certified in Shielded Metal Arc and Flux Core Welding — the two skills needed for an entry-level welding position.
During the ceremony, GNTC President Heidi Popham introduced the Prior Learning Assessment Initiative. It will allow the men to continue their education using their time in the 135-hour program.
“This initiative is a first of its kind at GNTC that bridges noncredit and credit training,” Popham said in a press release. “These prior learning credits you have earned may be applied to GNTC’s basic Shielded Metal Arc Welder technical certificate of credit or the Gas Metal Arc Welder technical certificate of credit. We welcome you to continue your education with us.”
After Popham presented the graduates with their certificates, several of the men shared their insights on the program.
“Today is a day we get to celebrate our success,” said Rodney Flournoy. “We have become better brothers, sons and fathers by taking part in this program.”
“This is a life changing moment,” Ernest Harris added. “I have a family to go back to and this is going to change their lives too.”
“I did this so I could show others they can do it too,” Demetrick Davis told the audience. “I won’t let you all down. I promise.”
The 12-week training has a 100% completion rate between both cohorts. The first group finished in September 2020.
Kyle Edmunds, a trainee in the second cohort, is already employed and gaining experience while still incarcerated. Edmunds is in the prison’s Work Release Center, a transition program that allows him to leave for work and return when his shift is complete.
According to Betty Bailey-Dean, deputy warden of care and treatment at the prison, the men can keep their jobs once they are released.
Dean oversees the Work Release Center and hand-picked those who would participate in the program.
“You are leading the way for the next cohort if it gets approved,” Dean said to the men. “Everyone involved with this program wants you to become better citizens all the way around. I am so proud that each one of you wants that for yourselves.”
The welding program directly led to the Prior Learning Assessment Initiative, said Stephanie Scearce, GNTC vice president of Economic Development.
Scearce said questions from the participants concerning whether the hours earned would transfer to the Welding and Joining Technology program at GNTC led to the initiative.
“We want them to know their hard work was worth it,” Scearce said. “For now, GNTC is only offering this initiative to the 24 students who completed the 135-hour training created by GNTC’s Office of Economic Development.”
However, she said an expanded plan is in the works to bridge noncredit training programs with select technical certificates.
In the meantime, some of the men find meaningful employment through the Work Release Center.
Currently, Steel King Industries Inc., F&P Georgia, Jefferson Southern Corp., Thermal Seal Duct, Mat HD LLC and Advanced Steel Technology are partnering with Floyd County Corrections to hire certified welders.