Students named as Floyd County Schools Young Georgia Authors winners

The Young Georgia Authors writing competition encourages students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.
This prestigious competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K -12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.
Students must make it through the school-level, district-level, and RESA-level competitions in order to advance to the state-level competition.
Floyd County Schools had 64 student entries in this year’s district-level competition.
The following students are the 2022-2023 Floyd County Schools Young Georgia Authors winners:
Kindergarten: “The Tumblin Bear” by Jayla Tudor (Model Elementary School)
1st Grade: “The Snowman and the Wolves” by Franklin Harvey Green (Armuchee Primary School)
2nd Grade: “Best Dog Ever” by Evey Escheman (Model Elementary School)
3rd Grade: “MLK” by Jia Murray (Alto Park Elementary School)
4th Grade: “Why Did You Leave, I Didn’t Want You to Go” by Evryn Bollen (Alto Park Elementary School)
5th Grade: “Save the Beagles” by Savannah Guerrero (Model Middle School)
6th Grade: “The Wonderful World in Utopia” by Ellia McClain (Armuchee Elementary School)
7th Grade: “Dreams to Nightmares” by Kaitlyn Cole (Model Middle School)
8th Grade: “Brave” by Elinor Thomas (Coosa High School)
9th Grade: “Hiss” by Deanna Vansant (Model High School)
10th Grade: “Platonic” by Shatha Khatib Jabra (Model High School)
11th Grade: “To Kill the Beast” by Katie Hennon (Pepperell High School)
12th Grade: “To the Abused and Abandoned Youth” by Leah Streams (Pepperell High School)
These student entries will be moving on to the RESA-level competition which will take place in March.