The Department of Education has waived a number of state requirements for students and teachers because of closures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
With all Georgia schools closed, State Superintendent Richard Woods said it just isn’t realistic to keep up with accountability processes like testing and teacher evaluations during this time.
“It became clear as the COVID-19 pandemic progressed that there was no realistic path to offering state assessments this year – and, frankly, that testing is not what students, parents, and educators should be focused on at this time,” Superintendent Woods said in a statement.
This means there won’t be any testing in 2020 for the College and Career Readiness Performance Index, the test that ultimately landed Anna K. Davie Elementary on the turnaround eligible list.
“We haven’t heard anything,” Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars said about whether or not operations at the state turnaround office would affect RCS. “That was also a tool to improve, and we won’t stop improving.”
The Georgia Milestones and End of Course Tests have also been canceled for the rest of the year.
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wilson said that in the interest of student health, he’s ecstatic that the federal Department of Education canceled the test. A strong advocate for less testing, Wilson also said he wouldn’t mind if the state went ahead and canceled those tests forever.
“I’m thrilled they’re canceled. I think it would be great if they went ahead and canceled them forever. They’re really an autopsy. They give you data basically too late to use them for anything,” Wilson said. “Of all of the things I’m worried about, the fact that we aren’t going to have a CCRPI score is really at the bottom of my list.”
Ultimately, he said it just isn’t possible to hold these sorts of tests while schools are closed. He says this is especially true since a number of students in the county school system don’t have reliable access to the internet.
“You can’t really hold kids accountable for digital work,” he said. “You could not have everyone take it online because of the lack of high speed internet throughout the county.”
On March 16, Woods also suspended state required teacher evaluations.
“We evaluate our teachers and administrators week-to-week, day-to-day,” he said. For right now, Wilson and Byars have said that teachers are being paid, and aren’t sure what next year’s budget will hold.
“Teacher evaluations are there to help us improve,” Byars said. “We will continue to give feedback on how we can improve instruction for our students so our students can continue on in their education. That doesn’t stop just because the tool that we use has been canceled. We still would have continued to help everyone improve.”