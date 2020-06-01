University of West Georgia

UWG Graduates – Spring 2020 – Floyd County

Sydney Elizabeth Anderson-Bachelor of Science-Mathematics-Dean’s List

Matthew Taylor Beaudoin-Bachelor of Arts-History

Ciara Montana Belk-Bachelor of Science-Psychology-Dean’s List

Ashlie Lynn Blalock-Bachelor of Science-Criminology

Zachary Phillip Brumbelow-Bachelor of Business Administration-Finance-Dean’s List

Jeremy Daniel Cook-Bachelor of Business Administration-Accounting

Madeline Claire Drummond-Bachelor of Science-Biology

Brice Alexander Duke-Master of Arts in Teaching-Teacher Education

Sara Fletcher-Master of Education-Elementary Education

Justin Fuller-Bachelor of Business Administration-Finance

Virginia Lynn Hutton-Master of Arts-Psychology

Tiffany LeAnn Jacobs-Bachelor of Science in Education-Elementary Education

Ryan Jones-Master of Arts-Psychology

Kasi Dixon Litton-Master of Arts in Teaching-Teacher Education

Mary Ellen Masters-Bachelor of Science in Education-Speech Pathology-Dean’s List

Nathan Lee Meadows-Bachelor of Arts-History

Amari Brooke Morgan-Bachelor of Science-Psychology-Dean’s List

Callie Nash-Bachelor of Science in Education-Speech Pathology-Dean’s List

Dorothy Nasworthy-Bachelor of Science-Criminology-Dean’s List

Carolyn Nobles-Master of Education-Elementary Education

Kenzie Brooke Pierce-Bachelor of Science-Health & Community Wellness-Dean’s List

Alexis Lenise Pledger-Bachelor of Science in Education-Elementary Education

Autumn Pritchard-Bachelor of Arts-English-Dean’s List

David Promis-Master of Education-Professional Counseling

Virginia Barragan Romero-Bachelor of Science in Education-Elementary Education

Selena Elizabeth Tillery-Bachelor of Science in Nursing-Nursing-Dean’s List

Jennifer Lynn Williamson-Master of Science in Nursing-Nursing

Recommended for you