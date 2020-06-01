UWG Graduates – Spring 2020 – Floyd County
Sydney Elizabeth Anderson-Bachelor of Science-Mathematics-Dean’s List
Matthew Taylor Beaudoin-Bachelor of Arts-History
Ciara Montana Belk-Bachelor of Science-Psychology-Dean’s List
Ashlie Lynn Blalock-Bachelor of Science-Criminology
Zachary Phillip Brumbelow-Bachelor of Business Administration-Finance-Dean’s List
Jeremy Daniel Cook-Bachelor of Business Administration-Accounting
Madeline Claire Drummond-Bachelor of Science-Biology
Brice Alexander Duke-Master of Arts in Teaching-Teacher Education
Sara Fletcher-Master of Education-Elementary Education
Justin Fuller-Bachelor of Business Administration-Finance
Virginia Lynn Hutton-Master of Arts-Psychology
Tiffany LeAnn Jacobs-Bachelor of Science in Education-Elementary Education
Ryan Jones-Master of Arts-Psychology
Kasi Dixon Litton-Master of Arts in Teaching-Teacher Education
Mary Ellen Masters-Bachelor of Science in Education-Speech Pathology-Dean’s List
Nathan Lee Meadows-Bachelor of Arts-History
Amari Brooke Morgan-Bachelor of Science-Psychology-Dean’s List
Callie Nash-Bachelor of Science in Education-Speech Pathology-Dean’s List
Dorothy Nasworthy-Bachelor of Science-Criminology-Dean’s List
Carolyn Nobles-Master of Education-Elementary Education
Kenzie Brooke Pierce-Bachelor of Science-Health & Community Wellness-Dean’s List
Alexis Lenise Pledger-Bachelor of Science in Education-Elementary Education
Autumn Pritchard-Bachelor of Arts-English-Dean’s List
David Promis-Master of Education-Professional Counseling
Virginia Barragan Romero-Bachelor of Science in Education-Elementary Education
Selena Elizabeth Tillery-Bachelor of Science in Nursing-Nursing-Dean’s List
Jennifer Lynn Williamson-Master of Science in Nursing-Nursing