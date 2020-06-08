Alabama Crimson Tide

The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was:

Abby Blackmon of Rome, GA (30165), who received a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Kenneth Pierson of Kingston, GA (30145), who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Victoria Smith of Rome, GA (30165), who received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Crystal Southerland of Rome, GA (30165), who received a Master of Accountancy.

Gracen Wilson of Rome, GA (30165), who received a Bachelor of Science in Education.

