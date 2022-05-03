This year the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority's Project SOAR program sent multiple students to college with scholarships funding all four years of their attendance.
SOAR stands for Students + Opportunities + Achievements = Results, and it helps 15- to 20-year-olds prepare for college. The housing authority was the only one in the state to get the program grant, said SOAR Navigator Elaina Beeman, who is also a Rome city commissioner.
"There are a lot of people that live at public housing that are not going to college," Beeman stated. "It wasn't because they didn't deserve the opportunity or they didn't have the grades or ambition to do it. It's because they didn't have a navigator."
Beeman said as a program navigator she works with both students and parents to provide educational resources, and walks them through the process of applying for university. Throughout high school, and even for some in college, the program eliminates barriers that keep students from success, she said.
To get students interested college, Beeman said she took them to different universities to experience campus life. They were able to eat lunch, meet professors and even attend football games. Their hard work paid off when multiple students started getting accepted on the spot by college recruiters.
Recently, students Breanna Knox and Legacy Borden got accepted into Talledega College.
"Not only did they receive on the spot acceptance letters, they also received scholarships for the amount of $7,000 for four consecutive years," Beeman said.
SOAR participant Natasia Hall, a Rome High senior with a 4.2 GPA, also received an on the spot scholarship -- to Louisiana State University.
Even after students get accepted in to college, SOAR will help them complete student aid and roommate applications, and help them settle into their college life by buying dorm necessities.
"That's why I get so excited and passionate about it -- because they deserve this opportunity. I see now why there's a variant: Because they didn't know how (to apply to college) or they needed a motivator or cheerleader in their corner saying 'We can do it! We've got this together'," Beeman said.
Additionally, Beeman was very proud to announce that former SOAR participant Makayla Hunter is graduating this year from Georgia Southern University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
Hunter said she's the first person in her immediate family to attend college, and she plans on furthering her career by going to law school after graduation. She graduated Rome High in 2018 and was in SOAR since she was a freshman.
"I have to say it was not easy, but I can say that if I had a chance to do it all over again I definitely would ... In the end, it's honestly all worth it," Hunter said. "I hope my story will inspire other people in my situation because honestly it's all possible."
For those interested in learning more about Project SOAR, Beeman stated, visit their website nwgha.com/project-soar.