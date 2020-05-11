Six local students are among the 295 graduating seniors from across the state were recognized as 2020 Georgia Scholars, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced Monday.
Armuchee High School: Shiloh St. Clair
Rome High School: Shelby Wilder, Eleanor Bailey and Aaron Bartleson
Unity Christian School: Coleman Landrum and John Landrum.
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the state Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence. Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities, and in the home.
Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for his or her diploma.
“It is always special to recognize a new class of Georgia Scholars, but I have to say it is even more meaningful to recognize these students from the class of 2020,” Woods said.
“In the face of disappointing circumstances and delayed plans, these students have displayed great resilience, maturity, and grace," he added. "I am honored to recognize their accomplishments and wish them well as they proceed into futures that, despite this temporary setback, are still worthy of great hope.”
The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by GaDOE’s Excellence Recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.