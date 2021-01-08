The following college scholarships were reported to the College Guidance Office between Dec. 1 and Jan. 7:
Lawson Brown has earned a $65,600 Crosland Scholarship and an $8,000 Davis Scholarship from Samford University; a $44,000 Non-Resident Tuition Scholarship, an $8,000 Academic Scholarship, and a $6,000 Colvard Future Leader Scholarship from Mississippi State University; and a $92,000 Bell Tower Scholarship from Furman University. He is the son of Dr. Stephen and Melinda Brown of Rome.
Maria Capuz Martinez has earned a $64,000 Academic Merit Scholarship from Mercer University. She is the daughter of Joaquin Capuz Huerva of Madrid, Spain, and Silvia Martinez Garcia, also of Madrid.
Grace Garlinghouse has earned an $88,000 Faculty Scholarship from Texas Christian University and a $76,000 Academic Merit Scholarship from Mercer University. She is the daughter of Cezanne Garlinghouse of Fayetteville, Ark., and John Garlinghouse, also of Fayetteville.
Jenna Harrison has earned an $80,000 Centennial Scholarship from Rollins College. She is the daughter of Judith and Richard Harrison of Kingston, Jamaica.
Graysen Morgan has earned a $32,000 Academic Honors Scholarship from Savannah College of Art and Design. She is the daughter of Chris ('87, LD '17) and Tim Morgan ('87, LD '19) of Rome.
Madison Rogers has earned a $36,000 Marion Scholarship from Samford University. She is the daughter of Marla Evans-Rogers ('93) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Scotty Rogers of Florence, Ala.