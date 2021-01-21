Georgia Highlands College’s School of Business and Professional Studies will continue its virtual Entrepreneur Speaker Series this spring, kicking off Feb. 17 with actor and singer Jason Weaver, whose credits include the 1991 TV miniseries “The Jacksons: An American Dream,” and providing the singing voice of Simba in the 1994 film “The Lion King.”
The series, which is free and open to the public, will also feature CEO, speaker and author Casandra Austin-McDonald, as well as writer, entrepreneur and creator J. Carter, whose most recent endeavor is the free streaming TV platform Freeli TV.
The Entrepreneur Speaker Series will connect successful entrepreneurs with students and the community to share stories and advice in a virtual format.
The series will run virtually from 12PM to 1PM on Feb. 17, March 17 and April 14. Participants can register through ess.highlands.edu or see more information and details about the speakers.
“Last semester’s Entrepreneur Speaker Series was very well received, and we are excited to offer this series again,” event moderator and Assistant Professor of Business Administration Shanika Wright-Turner said. “This semester you can expect entrepreneurs with fresh perspectives and those that talk about taking risks and bringing new ideas to life. We hope you ascertain what inspires, motivates, challenges and ultimately helps entrepreneurs succeed in the world today.”
Carter, who will be speaking on April 14, said he felt he had a responsibility to engage with students and help them learn about his path toward success. Carter’s newest project, Freeli TV, is the world’s first free linear streaming app offering multiple channels dedicated to Black Culture through tv series, music videos, movies, sports and more.
“I’m a big believer that when you give back, you get even more in return,” Carter said, “so it’s always been a mission of mine to help folks along their way just like I was helped along my way. When I was presented with an opportunity to be a part of this series, it was a no-brainer. I’d be disrespecting the folks who poured their knowledge and wisdom into me when I was a college student if I didn’t do the same.”
Carter added that participation in the Entrepreneurial Speaker Series is a valuable experience for the speakers as well.
“By letting students and viewers know about our newest venture, I hope to inspire them and offer them a blueprint for success,” Carter said. “In turn, speaking to young and talented people has a tendency to reenergize and inspire me to do more and be more.”