Qualifying starts Monday morning for a special election to fill a seat on the Rome Board of Education.
“Even though this is not a traditional city election year, we are going to have a city election,” City Clerk Joe Smith said during a briefing last week for city commissioners.
The vote — open to city residents only — will decide who fills the remaining three years of a four-year term vacated by John Uldrick when he took a job in another city.
Candidates will qualify with Smith next week at City Hall, 601 Broad St. The clerk’s office will be handling the sign-ups from 8 a.m. Monday through 4:30 p.m. Friday.
To qualify, candidates must have been a city resident for at least a year and be a registered voter. The qualifying fee is $126, which is 3% of a school board member’s current $4,200 annual salary. The rate is scheduled to rise to $6,000 a year in 2024.
“It’s a nonpartisan election,” Smith noted. “It will be settled along with the governor’s race and everything else that is on the Nov. 8 ballot.”
City elections are normally held in odd-numbered years. While commissioners have staggered terms and at least one post is up for election every two years, the seven city school board seats are filled en masse every four years.
The Nov. 2, 2021, election saw nine candidates vying for the seats. The top seven vote-getters started new terms in January.
Uldrick announced his resignation in February and the school board — in the midst of launching a superintendent search — took applications from residents to temporarily fill the seat until the November special election. Thirteen people applied. After interviewing all the candidates, they appointed Antonia “Toni” Blanchard to the seat. Blanchard has said she intends to qualify for election.
The next regular Rome school board elections are in 2025.