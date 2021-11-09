Shorter University’s 2021 Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala will include the celebration of the newly established Robert “Dr. Bob” Stinchcomb Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship was established as part of Shorter’s SUForward Campaign to honor the memory of Stinchcomb, who served as Department Chair and Assistant Professor of Sport Management at Shorter. He joined Shorter’s faculty after a distinguished career as an athletic director and coach at Darlington School, Appling County High School, Eagle’s Landing High School, and Madison High School in Florida. He was inducted posthumously into the Georgia Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame.
“We were blessed to have Bob Stinchcomb as part of the Shorter University family,” said Shorter University President Don Dowless. “He as a well-loved professor and a wonderful man. When Dr. Bob passed away, we wanted to honor him and remember him by the establishment of this endowed scholarship fund. Family and friends of Dr. Bob Stinchcomb have given generously, and the endowment now totals more than $30,000.
“We will celebrate this milestone at our Christmas on the Hill President’s Gala in December and are looking forward to having Mrs. Debbie Stinchcomb and other members of the family as our guests. We know Bob Stinchcomb was loved by many in the community and want to invite them to be part of the celebration at this year’s Gala as we honor his life and legacy,” Dowless said.
The Gala will be held Dec. 2, beginning with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Dr. Sylvia Washington, a pediatrician with Floyd Primary Care Pediatrics, will be the featured speaker at the event, which raises funds for student scholarships. Sponsorships and individual tickets are available at www.shorter.edu/gala.