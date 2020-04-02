Shorter University

Shorter University salutes the following seniors who were selected to receive awards of distinction in their major areas for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Students honored by the Ledbetter College of Business were:

  • Courtney Bach, of Middleburg, Fla., Accounting Award
  • Peter Wittman, of Franklin, Tenn., General Business Award
  • Celia Floyd, of Dallas, Ga., Management Award
  • Bailey Gerstner, of Cumming, Ga., Marketing Award
  • William Starling, of Climax, Ga., Sport Management Award

The School of Education honored:

  • Whitley Brooker, of Tunnell Hill, Ga., Elementary Education Award
  • Charles Elliott, of Rome, Ga., History Education Award
  • Rebekah Cash, of Adairsville, Ga., Math Education Award
  • Tyler Pullum, of Bloomingdale, Ga., Middle Grades Education Award
  • Aubrey Desmet, of Flowery Branch, Ga., Special Education Award

Students honored by the School of Fine and Performing Arts were:

  • Kaitlin Kessler, of Cumming, Ga., Music Award
  • Tiffany Crawford Hunt, of Rome, Ga., Music Education Award
  • Matthew Dean, of Social Circle, Ga., Music and Worship Leadership Award
  • Asa Stallings, of Acworth, Ga., Musical Theatre Award
  • Noah Hunt, of Calhoun, Ga., Theatre Award
  • Jennings Gardner, of San Clemente, Calif., Voice Performance Award

The Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing honored:

  • Jessie Vincent, of Ringgold, Ga., Nursing Award

The College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics honored:

  • Cameron Woodley, of Thorsby, Ala., Biochemistry Award
  • Gavin Husted, of Manchester, Tenn., Biology Award
  • David Leutzinger, of Cordele, Ga., Chemistry Award
  • Ashley Langel, of Ft. Pierce, Fla., Natural Science Award
  • Students honored by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences were:
  • Zachary Dimmock, of Cullman, Ala., Christian Studies Award
  • Brooke Renfroe, of Dacula, Ga., Communication Studies Award
  • Alexis Chambers, of Centre, Ala., English Award
  • Savannah Orange, of Boaz, Ala., History Award
  • Gavin Husted, of Manchester, Tenn., Honors Academy Award
  • Jessica Russell, of Rome, Ga., Interdisciplinary Studies Award
  • Noah Rogers, of Lindale, Ga., Psychology Award

 The following students were selected to receive scholarships from the Shorter Alumni Association for the 2020-2021 academic year:

  • Shelby Rae Teems, of Summerville, Ga., Alumni Leadership Scholarship
  • Danielle Faith Griesemer, of Rome, the Dr. Wayne W. Dempsey Memorial Alumni Legacy Scholarship
  • Christianne Hope Grist, of Warner Robins, Ga., the Carol Williams Kirby Alumni Scholarship

Recommended for you