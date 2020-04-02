Shorter University salutes the following seniors who were selected to receive awards of distinction in their major areas for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Students honored by the Ledbetter College of Business were:
- Courtney Bach, of Middleburg, Fla., Accounting Award
- Peter Wittman, of Franklin, Tenn., General Business Award
- Celia Floyd, of Dallas, Ga., Management Award
- Bailey Gerstner, of Cumming, Ga., Marketing Award
- William Starling, of Climax, Ga., Sport Management Award
The School of Education honored:
- Whitley Brooker, of Tunnell Hill, Ga., Elementary Education Award
- Charles Elliott, of Rome, Ga., History Education Award
- Rebekah Cash, of Adairsville, Ga., Math Education Award
- Tyler Pullum, of Bloomingdale, Ga., Middle Grades Education Award
- Aubrey Desmet, of Flowery Branch, Ga., Special Education Award
Students honored by the School of Fine and Performing Arts were:
- Kaitlin Kessler, of Cumming, Ga., Music Award
- Tiffany Crawford Hunt, of Rome, Ga., Music Education Award
- Matthew Dean, of Social Circle, Ga., Music and Worship Leadership Award
- Asa Stallings, of Acworth, Ga., Musical Theatre Award
- Noah Hunt, of Calhoun, Ga., Theatre Award
- Jennings Gardner, of San Clemente, Calif., Voice Performance Award
The Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing honored:
- Jessie Vincent, of Ringgold, Ga., Nursing Award
The College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics honored:
- Cameron Woodley, of Thorsby, Ala., Biochemistry Award
- Gavin Husted, of Manchester, Tenn., Biology Award
- David Leutzinger, of Cordele, Ga., Chemistry Award
- Ashley Langel, of Ft. Pierce, Fla., Natural Science Award
- Students honored by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences were:
- Zachary Dimmock, of Cullman, Ala., Christian Studies Award
- Brooke Renfroe, of Dacula, Ga., Communication Studies Award
- Alexis Chambers, of Centre, Ala., English Award
- Savannah Orange, of Boaz, Ala., History Award
- Gavin Husted, of Manchester, Tenn., Honors Academy Award
- Jessica Russell, of Rome, Ga., Interdisciplinary Studies Award
- Noah Rogers, of Lindale, Ga., Psychology Award
The following students were selected to receive scholarships from the Shorter Alumni Association for the 2020-2021 academic year:
- Shelby Rae Teems, of Summerville, Ga., Alumni Leadership Scholarship
- Danielle Faith Griesemer, of Rome, the Dr. Wayne W. Dempsey Memorial Alumni Legacy Scholarship
- Christianne Hope Grist, of Warner Robins, Ga., the Carol Williams Kirby Alumni Scholarship