Shorter University’s Awards Day included the presentation of awards of distinction to seniors who excelled in their major areas.
Heath Hooper, Dean of the Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business, presented awards to the following seniors:
Kaden Cochran, of Adairsville, Ga., Accounting Award
Darby Ambrose, of Rising Fawn, Ga., Computer Information Systems Award
Lindsey McClendon, of Roopville, Ga., General Business Award
Austin Josiah Dixon, of Morrow, Ga., Management Award
Matthew Shorrocks, of Wigan, United Kingdom/Great Britian, Marketing Award
Jacqueline O’Reilly, of Duluth, Ga., Sport Management Award
Dana King, Dean of the School of Education, presented awards to the following seniors:
Sydney Poston, of Rising Fawn, Ga., Elementary Education Award
Samuel Jonah Garris, of Buford, Ga., History Education Award
Emily Wilson, of Jasper, Ala., Math Education Award
McKenzie Dempsey, of Acworth, Ga., Middle Grades Education Award
Eric Knutsen, of Lindale, Ga., Special Education Award
John Reams, Dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts, presented awards to the following seniors:
Haley Gravitte, of Canton, Ga., Music Education Award
Ashley Lassetter, of Fyffe, Ala., Music and Worship Leadership Award
Madison Breford, of Crown Point, In., Musical Theatre Award
Grace Garnett, of Savannah, Ga., Piano Pedagogy Award
Spencer Ross, of Lawrenceville, Ga., Theatre Award
Roxanne Johnston, Dean of the Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing, presented the Nursing Award to Austin Powers, of Rome, Ga.
Clint Helms, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, presented awards to the following students:
Morgan Maxwell, of Kingston, Ga., Biochemistry Award
Cason Still, of Cleveland, Tenn., Biology Award
Christopher Black, of Rome, Ga., Chemistry Award
Nicole Murphy of Cartersville, Ga., Ecology and Field Biology Award
Michael Thomas Bryan, of Rome, Ga., Mathematics Award
Cory Barnes, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, presented awards to the following students:
Leslie Bennett, of Gray, Ga., Christian Studies Award
Christianne Grist, of Warner Robins, Ga., Communication Studies Award
Wesley Luke Smith, of Kingston, Ga., Criminal Justice Award
Destiny Killian, of Aragon, Ga., English Award
Danielle Griesemer, of Rome, Ga., History Award
Christianne Grist, of Warner Robins, Ga., Honors Academy Award
Megan Van Meter, of Rome, Ga., Human Services Award
Coleton Barnes, of Rome, Ga., Interdisciplinary Studies Award
Samuel Picklesimer, of Augusta, Ga., Political Science Award
Mary Thompson, of Newnan, Ga., Psychology Award