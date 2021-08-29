Shorter University honored a longtime Georgia Baptist associational missionary by naming a female residence hall in honor of him and his wife.
A dedication ceremony was held Thursday at the newly named Bob and Evelyn Bagley Hall.
"The University’s board of trustees voted to name Bagley Hall in recognition of the Bagleys’ dedicated service to Shorter University and the Kingdom of Christ," a release stated.
A 1968 graduate of Shorter, Bob Bagley served for 32 years as associational missionary for the North Georgia and Murray County Baptist associations. He was a member of Shorter's board of trustees from Jan. 1, 2015, through Dec. 31, 2019.
He was elected to serve another five-year term beginning Jan. 1 but passed away on Jan. 19.
At the dedication ceremony, Evelyn Bagley was accompanied by her daughters, Susan Bagley and Tricia Jennings, and other family members.
“Dr. and Mrs. Bob Bagley are wonderful examples of servants of the Lord Jesus Christ,” said Shorter University President Don Dowless.
“Bob served churches in Mississippi and Georgia before his time as an associational missionary and he and Evelyn are much loved throughout our region," Dowless said. "They have given generously of their time, energy, resources, and gifts in serving the Lord, and they are wonderful friends and supporters of Shorter University.”
Dowless also shared a note sent by Shorter Trustee Danny Cochran of Holly Creek Baptist Church in Chatsworth, who is the Bagleys’ pastor. It read in part, “Paul instructed the Christians in Rome to give honor to whom honor is due. That is being done today as Bob and Evelyn Bagley are recognized for their contributions to Christian education. Only the Lord knows the full impact of their support.”
The dedication program also included junior Accounting major Maia Lee, who serves as a resident assistant in Bagley Hall; Rev. Thomas Hammond, executive director of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, who brought greetings on behalf of Georgia Baptists; and Shorter Trustee Chairman Jerry Emerson, who led the prayer of dedication for Bagley Hall.